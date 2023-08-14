GREENSBORO — Police recovered two handguns and detained two juveniles Friday night in the parking lot of Dudley High after a football jamboree at the school’s stadium, according to a police department spokeswoman.

Officers initially responded at 8:22 p.m. to the school at 1200 Lincoln St. about a fight involving five to six people. When officers arrived, the athletics director told them two people near the parking lot area were carrying handguns.

As the officers approached, they noticed two juveniles quickly bend down beside a car. The officers detained them and searched the area. Two handguns were recovered underneath the car.

Police identified the juveniles and contacted their parents. The juveniles “were charged accordingly by petition and released to their parents,” department spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said in an email Monday morning.

Other altercations involving other juveniles took place at the stadium throughout the investigation. These incidents prompted the need for assistance from additional officers to disperse large groups of juveniles and manage traffic congestion in the surrounding area, Cambareri said.

Guilford County Schools said in a statement Monday evening that the incident involved “some fights among spectators” and that the district was conducting an internal investigation.

“The safety of our students, staff and visitors is our top priority, and disruptions that threaten their safety will not be tolerated,” the statement said.

For the 2023-24 school year, the district will continue to require clear bags at athletic events and touchless scanners will be used for weapon detection before spectators enter the stadium. The district continues to explore additional safety measures, it said.

On Friday night, Mount Tabor and Dudley were the final two teams to face off in the jamboree, which also featured Page, Southeast Guilford and Mallard Creek high schools.

Mount Tabor football coach Tiesuan Brown said that during the scrimmage against Dudley, he saw fighting in the home side stands while his team was on offense, and that no Dudley or Mount Tabor players or coaches were involved.

After the scrimmage was over and the teams shook hands, Brown said he felt like the situation was serious when some Dudley players followed his team to their end zone instead of going with the rest of their team to the end zone closest to the exit gate.

Brown said he saw people running toward the exit, which involved climbing some stairs, and he felt that he had to get his team out safely. The coach said that his team followed school protocol to proceed to a meeting point at the visitors side, get on their bus and depart safely.

On Monday, Dudley High Principal Marcus Gause referred requests for comment to the school district.

Dudley is set to play again at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Page. Mount Tabor will host Grimsley High School at 7 p.m. Friday in Winston-Salem.

A football game between Dudley and Durham Hillside on Sept. 2, 2022, was interrupted and called off because of fighting among spectators at Tarpley Stadium. Later that month, Superintendent Whitney Oakley announced that spectators would only be allowed to use clear bags when entering Guilford County Schools sporting events.

She said bags for medical purposes and infant care would still be allowed, as would small clutch bags. Those bags will be subject to inspection.

Oakley also said last September that the district started using touch-free weapons scanners at various large public school events, such as performances or athletic gatherings. These are the leased scanners the district used at its traditional high school entrances since the start of the 2022-23 school year.