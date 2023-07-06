GREENSBORO — City police on Thursday were investigating the city's fourth homicide within the first six days of July.

Officers found Tevin Christopher Johnson, 29, with a "life-threatening" injury when they responded at 1:18 a.m. Thursday to the 2100 block of White Street.

As of Thursday afternoon, the nature of his injuries could not be confirmed, the Greensboro Police Department said in a news release.

Police temporarily closed White Street between Nealtown Road and Partnership Court while they investigated the scene.

Johnson's death follows a double homicide late Monday night in which Theressa Little Johnson, 66, and Chestani Elizabeth Jones, 21, were killed by gunfire outside a home in the 1300 block of Blackmoor Road, police said. The shootings also wounded a 3-year-old boy, who was hospitalized in stable condition that night and is recovering.

Late Sunday night, Darrin Lamont Dennis, 40, was shot in the 2100 block of Randall Street. He later died from his injuries, police said.

As of Thursday afternoon, the city had 36 homicides in 2023.

By late December of 2022, Greensboro saw 41 homicides for the entire year. That was down from 53 in 2021, which was eight fewer than the record 61 the year before.

Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson is expected to hold a media briefing Friday afternoon to provide an overview of the types of violent crimes occurring in the city and the department's plans about how to best respond. Other community leaders are also scheduled to speak about how violent crime is affecting communities across Greensboro.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about recent crimes to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.