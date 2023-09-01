GREENSBORO — Police are investigating the homicide of a 41-year-old man who died after a shooting Thursday morning.

Officers found Devoughn Leon Carthen suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived to the 3900 block of Overland Heights, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Carthen was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries, police said.

Police have not released any other details and ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.