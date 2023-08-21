GREENSBORO — Police have identified a 19-year-old man as the city's latest homicide victim.

Darnell Luther Hamilton died from his injuries after being shot Sunday evening in the 3700 block of Lakefield Drive, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers responded at 6:19 p.m. to the area and found Hamilton suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police have not released any other details.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.