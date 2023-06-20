GREENSBORO — Police say they are investigating a shooting overnight at a local gas station that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers responded at 1:35 a.m. today to Moses Cone Hospital after someone took a gunshot victim there in a private vehicle, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Police received information that the shooting occurred at the Citgo in the 1100 block of Summit Avenue, where they located evidence of a crime scene.

The suspect was described in the news release as a black male in his 20s with dreadlocks wearing a black T-shirt, red shorts and black shoes.

Police have not released any information about the shooting victim or about what may have led to the shooting.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.