GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for the person who killed a woman Thursday morning and seriously injured her niece, according to spokeswoman for the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded at approximately 10:15 a.m. to 5600 Wellsley Drive West and found that one of the victims had died. The other victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The sheriff's office is not releasing any other details at this time.

Detectives are "actively working to identify a suspect," spokeswoman Bria Evans said in an email. No one has been arrested at this time.

Sheriff's officials are asking anyone with information to call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or Detective D. Duncan at 336-641-5968.