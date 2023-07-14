A Guilford County Sheriff’s detention services officer resigned prior to being charged Friday with providing a cell phone/electronic device to an inmate, which is a felony, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Between June 17 and June 20, detention services officer Beverly Annette Chavis, 50, allegedly provided a cell phone to an inmate, Waleed Ahmad Faydi, 25, at the High Point Detention Center, according to the news release.

Sheriff Danny Rogers initiated a criminal and an internal administrative investigation. Shortly after the investigations began, Chavis resigned.

Chavis appeared before a magistrate in High Point and was released on a written promise to appear in court at a later date.