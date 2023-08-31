GREENSBORO — A Statesville man was arrested Wednesday in the Aug. 24 homicide of a woman in the Adams Farm community of Greensboro, Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers said.

Maliq Anthony Marshall-Hardy, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 70-year-old Gwendolyn Davis Flood. He also is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the attack on her 28-year-old niece, Jessica Faith Perry, who was hospitalized for her injuries, sheriff’s officials said.

Marshall-Hardy is being held without bond and faces multiple other charges, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

On Aug. 24, deputies responded at approximately 10:15 a.m. to 5600 Wellsley Drive West, which is where Marshall-Hardy had entered Flood’s home and was confronted by her. While stealing Flood’s vehicle, he ran over Flood — twice — causing fatal injuries to her, Rogers said.

Rogers said that during the altercation, Marshall-Hardy repeatedly stabbed Perry, who remains in stable condition.

“She’s a fighter,” Rogers said of Perry.

Flood’s vehicle was later discovered in Iredell County, Rogers said. There is no reason to believe that the man knew either of the women, he said.

Flood was a bus driver for Guilford County Schools until she retired Oct. 31, 2018. She was hired as a bus driver on Aug. 27, 1999, according to information provided by the school district.

Rogers said during a news conference Wednesday night that there will be a vigil to honor Flood that is open to the public at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ragsdale High School.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences” to Flood’s niece and other family and friends, Rogers said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Please accept our deepest sympathies.”

Rogers thanked the State Bureau of Investigation Criminal Apprehension Team, the Greensboro and Statesville police departments, and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

Rogers encourages residents to be vigilant if they see anything suspicious.

“If you see something out of place, call us,” Rogers said.

Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone with information to call Detective D. Duncan at 336-641-5968 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.