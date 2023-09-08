While reporting for this story, Kenwyn Caranna went to Courtroom 2D in the Guilford County Courthouse on Friday, July 28, to observe juvenile court for the better part of the day.

The courtroom was only closed for one particular hearing, during which Caranna left the courtroom with those not involved in the hearing. Otherwise, lawyers, social workers, parents, children, guardians and others from multiple cases were present and observing testimony in open court proceedings.

Toward the end of the day, Caranna was questioned about who she was and what she was doing, to which she responded truthfully, saying that she was observing how the court operated but that she was not reporting on a particular juvenile case.

The judge, Ashley Watlington-Simms, informed Caranna that she was likely going to put Caranna under an after-the-fact gag order. Caranna asked to contact counsel and was told she could not. After briefly leaving the courtroom, the judge informed Caranna that she was under a gag order and invited others to make inquiry of her without the benefit of counsel. Inquiries revealed that Caranna had taken notes during the day, and the judge ordered the bailiff to seize Caranna’s notes, remove them from her notebook and place them under seal.

A paper copy of the gag order was not entered in the record until five days after Caranna was put on oral notice. The gag order purports to restrain Caranna and the News & Record from engaging in “any further communications about these juvenile cases with any other third-party.”