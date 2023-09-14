HIGH POINT — Two Salisbury men were jailed on weapons and drug charges after a traffic stop Monday night, according to a news release this morning from High Point Police.

Officers seized a Taurus 9mm handgun (stolen), 17 dosage units of Oxycodone, .47 grams of fentanyl, .66 grams of marijuana, 41.61 grams of heroin and a Centennial .22 revolver, police said.

A patrol officer initiated a traffic stop at 9:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Main Street on a black Nissan Versa for a registration violation.

The vehicle was occupied by Donnell D. Adkins, 35, Raeqwon Turner, 20, and a third person. The officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, police said.

No one in the vehicle had any identification to give the officer. After they told the officer their names, he returned to his car to verify the information. While doing so, the rear passenger and driver’s doors opened and the driver - who police identified as Adkins – and – a passenger - identified as Turner - both exited.

Adkins ran around the front of the car while clutching something in both hands as Turner exited the car while holding a gun in his right hand, police said.

The officer quickly responded and Turner dropped the gun and ran in a different direction from Adkins, police said. After chasing and losing sight of them, he returned to the vehicle, where the third person remained.

Several officers arrived on the scene and set up a perimeter to begin a K9 search. Adkins and Turner were eventually located and arrested, police said.

Adkins and Turner were charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking heroin, resisting arrest and other drug charges. A secured bond for both was set at $500,000, police said.

The third person in the vehicle was not charged and was released.