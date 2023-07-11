HIGH POINT — A 63-year-old High Point man fatally shot his older brother Friday before he turned the gun on himself and committed suicide, High Point Police said in a news release.

Officers responded just after 4 p.m. that day to the 100 block of Spring Garden Circle and found Russell M. Rose, 65, of Archdale dead in the driveway of the home. A short time later, they found Randall G. Rose dead inside the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.