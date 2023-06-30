HIGH POINT — Police are now investigating the death of a man pulled from a house fire Wednesday as a homicide.

Omar Marmolejo Noriega, 41, was found badly burned when firefighters removed him from a house fire at 419 Burge Place. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, High Point police said in a news release.

Further investigation determined Noriega "had injuries that were not solely related to the fire," police said in the news release.

Police provided photos of a trailer and are asking residents to contact them immediately if they have any information about it. Residents can also call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

Police say they are not releasing any other details at this time. This is the sixth homicide in the city of High Point in 2023 compared to nine at this time in 2022.