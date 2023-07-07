HIGH POINT — A teenager charged with four counts of indecent exposure was ordered by a judge Thursday to stay away from all Harris Teeter stores and DeBeen Espresso, according to High Point police.

Noree L. Staton, 19, who was previously arrested on charges of peeping in a women’s restroom at a local grocery store, was accused of exposing himself at DeBeen Espresso in the 700 block of West Lexington Avenue, police said in a news release.

Police said they arrested Staton at a Harris Teeter store Wednesday on charges of trespassing and resist, delay or obstruct a public officer. After further investigation, officers charged him with four counts of indecent exposure.

Staton’s bond was set Thursday at $25,000 police said.