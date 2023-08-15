GREENSBORO — Two young siblings stood with their parents outside the federal courthouse Tuesday as attorneys spoke to reporters about a lawsuit filed on their behalf that contends racism was at the root of an assault the children experienced at an apartment-complex pool.

Atlanta civil rights attorney Harry Daniels and Greensboro attorney Jason Keith are representing the family of 11-year-old Jace Lee-Eury and his younger sister in the lawsuit against Kimberly Cox Jennings, the Sedgefield Gardens and Sedgefield Realty Company and Benenson Real Estate Corp. High-profile attorney Ben Crump, who was unable to attend Tuesday’s news conference, also is representing the family.

Jennings, 62, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with two counts of assault on a child under 12 at Sedgefield Gardens Apartments in the 3800 block of West Avenue, where she is employed as a manager.

Attorneys said the children were invited by friends to swim at the pool, which is for residents of the complex. The lawsuit states that Jennings, who told the children to leave, pulled the hair of Jace’s 8-year-old sister. Daniels said Jace attempted to stop the assault by splashing water at Jennings.

Later, video of Jennings shows her pouring a soda over Jace before hitting him twice in the face with the bottle, attorneys said. In the video clip, Jace can be seen standing still without visibly reacting. When asked about that moment, Keith said the boy explained: “Because she’s an adult and I’m a child.”

Keith said the boy wanted to talk to his mom as the incident was happening.

“He didn’t deserve that,” Keith said. “We’re proud of Jace.”

Attorneys said Jennings was “an angry white woman” who, in addition to behavior that resulted in assault charges, called the 11-year-old boy a racial slur.

“We want to let Jace and anybody else know that this conduct is completely unacceptable,” Keith said.

Daniels said: “Call it what it is ... racism.”

In a brief statement to reporters, Joella Lee-Eury, the children’s mother, said she wanted “to see something done” for her children and any others Jennings may have discriminated against.

Both children are receiving counseling, attorneys said.

Messages left for Jennings with the apartment complex Tuesday afternoon were not returned.

Jennings previously told a local media outlet that the children had been asked to leave. She said she was sorry for her actions and should’ve handled things differently.