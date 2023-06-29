A Greensboro man was charged with murder early Thursday morning in Kernersville after the shooting deaths of two men, and he is also the suspect in the death of his own father, whose body was found in Greensboro.

Thomas Jackson Gillie, 22, was jailed Thursday on two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder in Forsyth County, according to arrest warrants.

After arresting Gillie in Kernersville, Greensboro police discovered the body of his father, Douglas Lane Gillie Jr., 62, at their home at 5100 Bayberry Lane in Greensboro.

As of late Thursday afternoon, Greensboro detectives had not had the opportunity to interview Gillie, according to a news release from the department.

Kernersville police say they responded at approximately 12:30 a.m. to apartments at 9102 Stafford Country Lane in reference to a shooting and, after arriving, exchanged gunfire with Gillie, who surrendered to police shortly thereafter.

Officers then found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds, who both died from their injuries. A female victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A Kernersville police officer accused Gillie of killing Kevin Dale Smith and Nathaniel Tyshawn Burt on Thursday, according to the warrant. The officer also accused Gillie of attempting to kill Lori Ann Darby and Thomas Allen Doub on Thursday as well, the warrant said.

Kernersville police alerted the Greensboro Police Department at 1:20 a.m. to a potential victim at 5100 Bayberry Lane, which is where officers found Douglas Lane Gillie Jr. dead with a gunshot wound.

Police believe the shooting on Bayberry preceded the shootings in Kernersville, according to a spokeswoman from the Greensboro Police Department.

Gillie was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, court records show. Gillie is scheduled to appear Friday in Forsyth District Court.