GREENSBORO — A 23-year-old man who was critically injured Saturday morning in a car crash on Interstate 40 has died, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Jaylen Armon Hough was driving his Honda Accord east on I-40 near Sandy Ridge Road just after 9 a.m. Saturday when his car ran off the road and to the right, struck an embankment and overturned, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police were notified Wednesday that Hough had died from those injuries.

The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction team is investigating. No additional details are available at this time.