GREENSBORO — A 49-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday, marking the city's 38th homicide of 2023.

Uriel Jiminez was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Hideaway Court, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Police have not released any suspect information or details about what may have led to the shooting.

The city had 41 homicides for the entire year in 2022 and had a record high of 61 homicides in 2020. Police Chief John Thompson was recently joined by city officials and community leaders in a "call to action" to help prevent and reduce violent crime in the region.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.