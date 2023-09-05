HIGH POINT – High Point Police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one man dead and three others injured.

Officers were called about 8:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the 2900 block of Creekview Court. When police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While officers were still there, three other adult males arrived at local hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of the men's injuries were described as non-life-threatening and one as life-threatening. One man was treated and released while the other two were being treated at local area hospitals.

No other information was immediately available. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.