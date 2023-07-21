A 42-year-old man died and a 20-year-old was listed in critical condition after a shooting that also injured two other people in Greensboro Thursday evening. Hours later, two more people were shot in a separate incident at a hotel off Gate City Boulevard.

Greensboro Police identified the man who died as Ronald David Green. His death marked Greensboro's 42nd homicide of 2023 — exceeding last year's total of 41 with more than five months still to come.

The shooting occurred shortly before 7:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Brice Street.

Police said in a news release that they're not looking for suspects because the people involved "were known to each other and their violence is believed to be drug-related."

A spokeswoman did not respond by the time of publication to a question about whether police have a suspect in custody related to the investigation.

Two of the gunshot victims were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, and two more victims arrived by private vehicle, the news release said. In addition to the 20-year-old man who was in critical condition, a 15-year-old male was released from the hospital while the fourth victim, a 16 year-old-male, was in stable condition.

Several neighbors living near the apartment complex said they knew nothing about the incident and didn't know any of the victims involved.

Brice Street has seen gun violence in the past. Just last year, two young men, one of whom was a student at N.C. A&T and the other a former student, were killed in a shooting at the intersection of Brice Street and Warren Street.

Police are also investigating a shooting later Thursday at the Red Carpet Inn at 3303 Isler St. in Greensboro. Two people were taken to the hospital after that incident, which happened just before 11 p.m. No information was available about their conditions Friday.

A recent survey of 30 American cities from the nonpartisan group Council on Criminal Justice has found that violent crime is still considerably higher than just before the pandemic. Greensboro has seen a decline in homicide numbers from a record high 62 in 2020. In 2021, the total dropped to 53, and then 41 last year.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.