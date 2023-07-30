A Virginia man stands accused of murder after a domestic dispute turned deadly on Sunday in a park in the city of Eden, authorities said.

Eden police said they were dispatched to Freedom Park about 2:45 p.m. Sunday in response to what was called a shooting in progress. Within one minute, police said, they were at the scene of the shooting and captured John Michael Powell as he was fleeing the park in a black Chevrolet Avalanche.

In the parking lot near a sports field, police said, they found Gwendolyn Lavonne Riddick suffering from many gunshot wounds and lying beside her red Ford Mustang. Officers provided first aid until the ambulance arrived, and Riddick was taken to UNC Health Rockingham, where she died at 3 p.m. She was 40 years old and was the mother of Powell's child.

Powell, who is 35 and lives in Newport News, Va., was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of firing a weapon into occupied property. He was placed in the Rockingham County Jail and has a court appearance scheduled for Aug. 8.

Investigators said the shooting came after ongoing domestic problems between Powell and Riddick. They called the shooting an isolated incident because of the connection between the shooter and victim, who have a child in common.

Eden Police Chief Clint Simpson called the shooting "a senseless and tragic loss of life," especially so because it took place in a park with lots of families and children nearby.

“I am saddened by the loss of life but I am very proud of the quick response by the officers of the Eden Police Department to give aid to the victim and apprehend the suspect near the crime," he said. "I am also proud of our citizens who gathered invaluable information, called 911 and attempted to provide aid to the victim as well."

Police said anyone with information on the case may call Detective Tyson Scales or Lieutenant Andrew Kenyi at any time at 336-623-9755, or from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 336-623-9240. People can provide information anonymously at Rockingham County Crimestoppers, 336-349-9683.