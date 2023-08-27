No students were involved in a shooting on Friday on the campus of N.C. A&T that injured one person, but university officials are taking steps to reassure students and parents about safety on campus in light of the incident.

Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. said people with no connection to the university came to the student center Friday night and that a dispute broke out among them, leading to the firing of a gun. Martin said one person was wounded and drove himself to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

No information was available regarding any arrests or suspects involved in the incident as of press time Sunday night.

“Simply put, such an incident is unacceptable at our university,” Martin said in a statement posted Saturday on the university’s web site. Martin went on to say that with gun violence on the rise in the nation, state and city, the university is talking with officials in Greensboro and Guilford County to figure out ways to respond.

“We cannot and will not allow our students and our campus to become casualties in this senseless phenomenon,” Martin said.

New safety measures were put in place in preparation for the new school year, Martin said, but in light of the recent shooting, the university is doing even more:

Additional security officers will be deployed at the student center throughout the day and in the evening. Patrols will be expanded throughout the 150,000-square-foot center and in the area around the center. Students will begin noticing the increased presence immediately, Martin said.

University police, who had restricted motor vehicle access to the student center starting at 9 p.m. nightly, will now begin restrictions earlier in the evening. Visitors to the student center will have to show their Aggie OneID cards upon request by security officers, and will be required to leave the area if they are unable to do so.

A recently approved policy on trespassing gives the university greater authority in removing people from the campus who have no reason to be there.

Martin said the university is also beefing up the number of security personnel active at off-campus apartment complexes managed by the university, and is working to obtain additional authority for officers in off-campus areas just beyond the boundaries of campus.

Measures that were already in place included a new drone security system, more land- and police-based monitoring cameras, more security officers and a personal safety app called Safe Zone, which is free for iPhone and Android users.

The app provides emergency assistance, including the notification of law enforcement.

Martin said students and employees have a critical role to play too, because they can make sure that people “who are here for no other reason than to cause trouble do not remain on our campus.”