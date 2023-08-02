REIDSVILLE — It’s been nearly 30 years since the brutal killing of 68-year-old Edward Hairston Ware, and on Wednesday police and SBI officials announced they’ve charged the victim’s nephew in the unsolved homicide.

With the help of new and highly sensitive DNA analysis software at the N.C. Crime Lab, police recently charged Johnny Ware, 55, with first-degree murder in the crime, which involved an axe and a robbery at the uncle’s home on South Harris Street on May 7, 1994.

Ware, who was around 27 at the time of the killing, is in a Georgia prison serving time for an unrelated homicide that took place in Georgia, officials said.

Authorities charged Ware in prison and the Rockingham County District Attorney is working to arrange for Ware’s extradition to North Carolina to face charges, officials with the Reidsville Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation and the N.C. State Crime Lab said during a Wednesday morning press conference at police headquarters.

SBI Special Agent Kevin Jones said it may take a couple of months for Ware to be returned to North Carolina.

Reexamination of the cold case was spearheaded by Det. Joseph Collins of the Reidsville Police Department. Collins reviewed the case earlier this year and on Feb. 23 asked the State Crime Lab to retest some original evidence from the crime scene.

Collins coordinated his efforts with SBI Special Agent Destiny Denny. He said he couldn’t discuss theories about a motive for the crime or details about the exact evidence that was reexamined for DNA because the case is still open.

Amanda Thompson, the assistant director of the State Crime Lab, told reporters that her clinicians used a refined and highly sensitive software called StarMix to process data and locate Johnny Ware’s DNA.

“These investigations take time and teamwork,’’ Jones said, adding that he hopes the charge brings “closure’’ for Edward Ware’s family, many of whom have died over the past three decades.

While the Ware case is an important landmark, state and local officials won’t stop trying to solve other old crimes, Jones said.

“I want to give families out there looking for hope and seeking justice for their loved ones ... know that the victims are not forgotten,’’ Jones said.

As technology continues to advance, science creates opportunities to solve crimes that were once impossible to solve, experts say. And this fuels commitment and curiosity about solving cold cases.

“It’s awesome,’’ Reidsville Police Chief Ray Gibson said of the forensic systems. “We’ll never give up on them. We continue to look at them.’’

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein congratulated the Reidsville Police Department on the arrest. “It’s the commitment and dedication of these law enforcement officers and scientists to work this case over the years that we’re finally about to move this cold case forward in pursuit of justice for Edward Ware,’’ Stein said.