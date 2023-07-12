GREENSBORO — One person was hospitalized after an aggravated assault today near the intersection of Jolson and Pinnix streets, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Police did not say how the person was injured or provide any details about the victim, any potential suspects or what may have led to the assault. The approximate time of the assault also was not provided.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.