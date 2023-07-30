A man who was walking across Creek Ridge Road Friday night was fatally injured when he was struck by a car that came onto the highway from the off-ramp of southbound U.S. 220, Greensboro police said.

Police said Montel Williams, 27, died at the scene of the wreck.

Police said they were called to the scene about 10:15 p.m. in response to a report that someone had been seriously injured in a crash.

On arrival, authorities determined that a 2015 Honda Accord driven by Mickey Osborne, 44, of Greensboro, was traveling west on Creek Ridge Road after getting onto the road from the U.S. 220 south off-ramp, when his car struck Williams as he was walking across the westbound lanes of Creek Ridge Road.

Osborne was charged with driving while impaired, police said, adding that their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the wreck may call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.