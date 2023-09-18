GREENSBORO — One person was critically injured in an aggravated assault this morning, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 7:45 a.m. to the 1700 block of Luray Drive and found the person with "life-threatening injuries," police said.

Police did not say what kind of weapon was used in the assault or provide any information about a suspect or possible motive.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.