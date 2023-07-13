GREENSBORO — Police arrested a 44-year-old woman Wednesday in connection with a 2022 homicide case.
Addrienne Felisha Ross is charged with accessory before the fact to first-degree murder, Greensboro police said in a news release. Her bond was set at $500,050, according to online jail records.
Police did not provide any additional details about the charge against her.
On Nov. 17, police charged Kelvin Jaquan Leonard Lerek Harper Jr., 18, with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Nicholas Lamont Martin, 44, on Nov. 11 in the area of Pearson Street and Ross Avenue.
336-373-7019