GREENSBORO — Police are investigating an aggravated assault overnight that left a man with a "life-threatening" injury.

Officers responded at 1:18 a.m. to the 2100 block of White Street and located the man, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

No information was immediately available about how the man was injured.

Police closed White Street between Nealtown Road and Partnership Court while conducting their investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.