GREENSBORO — Police have identified the man shot to death by officers during an armed confrontation last month as 41-year-old Ernesto Ruiz.

“Law enforcement has exhausted all resources in attempt to locate any next of kin for Ruiz,” Greensboro police said in a news release Thursday.

On June 30, officers were dispatched at 9:41 p.m. to the 3100 block of Creek Ridge Road in the city’s southeastern section. Callers to the Guilford Metro 911 center complained of gunfire with one resident reporting that they witnessed someone throwing knives.

When officers arrived, they saw fireworks being set off, but nothing out of the ordinary.

About 15 minutes later, however, more gunfire was reported in the area. Officers then found a person armed with a large knife and a machete on Creek Ridge Road near Rehobeth Church Road.

When officers approached the man, he fled.

A foot chase ensued. Over a mile, officers attempted to stop the man with pepper spray and a Taser.

Eventually, the man made his way to the parking lot of a BP gas station at 2600 Randleman Road. Patrons had gathered outside the convenience store.

That’s when the man stopped and advanced — with the knives — toward police. Three officers then fired their guns, striking him.

Officers provided aid until emergency medical personnel arrived.

The man was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the three officers, who have been placed on administrative duty.

The Greensboro Police Department has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate, as is routine in shootings involving officers. The department’s professional standards division also will determine if the proper policies were followed.