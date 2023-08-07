GREENSBORO — Police are continuing to investigate the homicide of a man who died on Interstate 40 early Friday after authorities responded to a fiery vehicle crash.

Dedrick Lee Wooding, 35, was found unconscious in a vehicle on fire in the center westbound lane of I-40 in the area of exit 216 just after 4:30 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Wooding was pronounced dead at the scene. After the fire was extinguished, police observed damage to the vehicle consistent with gunfire, police said in the news release.

A second vehicle was located with damage from the initial crash.

Police believe Wooding's car was struck by gunfire on the highway. It's not known what prompted the shooting and police have no suspects at this time, a police department spokeswoman said Monday.

Officers closed westbound I-40 between Freeman Mill Road and West Wendover Avenue for hours while homicide detectives, crash reconstruction investigators and forensic investigators conducted their work.

Family and friends of Wooding — whom they called "Buddy Love" — turned to social media to post prayers and to express their disbelief and heartbreak over his sudden death.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.