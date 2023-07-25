Randolph County sheriff's deputies arrested the parents of a 5-year-old girl after finding the child dead Monday at a home in Seagrove.

Christina Ashley Myers, 32, and Billy Gene Myers, 30, were each charged with felony child abuse and jailed on a $250,000 secured bond, according to information from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies had gone to the home on Needhams Trail for a welfare check and found the dead child after they arrived. The Randolph County Criminal Investigations Division responded and began a death investigation.

During the investigation, evidence was located, which resulted in the parents' arrest, according to the sheriff's office. No details were released about what investigators found.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6699, Randolph County Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463, or submit a tip via the Sheriff’s App or P3TIPS.com.