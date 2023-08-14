Robert Crayton — who authorities say had a history of mental health issues prior to killing four family members and himself in January — had bipolar disorder, according to a report released by the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Mental health experts describe bipolar disorder — formerly called manic depression — as a serious condition that causes intense changes in a person’s mood, energy and ability to function.

The report does not say whether that may have been a factor in the tragedy, and authorities have said no one may ever know or understand why the 45-year-old Crayton shot his wife, Athalia A. Crayton, 46, and three of their children — Kasim, 18, Nyla, 16, and Nasir, 10 — before killing himself on Jan. 7 in their home in the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in High Point.

A 23-year-old son escaped the home with his 25-year-old girlfriend that morning and asked neighbors to call 911.

During a news conference after the tragedy, police officials said officers served an involuntary mental commitment order in January 2022 for Crayton. Police would not elaborate on what prompted that order, but said family indicated that he suffered from some form of mental illness.

Test results show no alcohol was detected in Crayton’s blood after his death, according to the toxicology report received Friday by the News & Record.

Medical Examiner Ronald Harris wrote that Crayton died by suicide of a gunshot wound to the head. Police, who forced entry into the home, found Crayton lifeless on a bed with a 9 mm handgun in his hand, the report stated.

Crayton was pronounced dead at the scene. Details of the other deaths were not included in this document.

In late January, Athalia Crayton’s family held services for her and Kasim, Nyla and Nasir on the N.C. A&T campus, where Athalia had attended classes.

Friends of Robert Crayton spoke to the News & Record in the weeks following the murder-suicide about their shock and sadness about a man who seemed so willing to help other young actors new to the industry.

Crayton’s work as an actor has been seen by millions. His social media accounts seemed to show a successful career, with him frequently sharing news about his next big opportunity.

According to his IMDb page, Crayton played such roles as Peachy in Marvel’s “Ant-Man” movie, football star Warren Sapp on NBC’s “Young Rock” as well as roles on HBar-old Nyla and 10-year-old Nasir.O’s “Ballers,” Disney’s “Safety” and many more.