HIGH POINT — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they believe is responsible for the death of another man whose body was found during a house fire last month.

On June 28, the High Point Fire Department called officers to the scene of a house fire at 419 Burge Place. Officers found Omar Marmolejo Noriega, 41, dead inside the home.

"Detectives determined he died from injuries unrelated to the house fire," High Point police said in a news release.

Police have released photos of the man they believe is responsible and are asking anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or location to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of High Point by calling 336-889-4000 or downloading the P3 Tips mobile app.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the suspect’s arrest or an indictment. Typically, this reward is up to $5,000 but it has been increased for this case, police said.