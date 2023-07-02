A Winston-Salem man was arrested and charged with murder following a fight over a gun with his mother, according to Winston-Salem Police.

According to the police department, Joshua Isiah Ross, 21, and his mother Sharon Ross, 55, lived together in an apartment on Burke Village Lane.

On Saturday night, the two got in a physical fight over a firearm, during which Sharon Ross was shot and killed, police said.

The police said a call about the incident wasn't received until 10:47 p.m., about an hour and 15 minutes after they believe the shooting took place.

When they arrived, police found Sharon Ross in her apartment, shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ross is being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond allowed, and a first court date set for July 3.

This is the 29th homicide of 2023, police said, in comparison to 21 homicides during the same time period in 2022.