Two people were found with gunshot injuries at a Greensboro motel late Thursday, only hours after four were wounded in a separate shooting several miles away.

Police were called just before 11 p.m. to the Red Carpet Inn at 3303 Isler St. There, officers found the two gunshot victims who were then taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

Hours earlier, four people were shot in the 1900 block of Brice Street, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers were called to the location shortly before 7:45 p.m. Two gunshot victims were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, and two more gunshot victims arrived by private vehicle, police said.

No information was available on suspects or a possible motive in either shooting.

The violence comes amid calls by local law enforcement officials and community leaders in the Triad to stop the shootings.

This week, the number of homicides in Greensboro reached 41 for 2023 — the total for all of 2022.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.