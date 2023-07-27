GREENSBORO — One child lost his life, deprived of enough food to keep his 5-month-old body alive. His twin brother barely survived, according to a Guilford County prosecutor.

Another child, a 7-year-old girl, lost her sight after her mother’s boyfriend allegedly strangled the child.

The heartbreaking stories — which occurred in Greensboro but are unrelated — unfolded during court hearings recorded earlier this week.

The infant’s mother, 24-year-old Tamiya Tashaun Tomlin, was charged with first-degree murder on Monday. Tomlin called 911 on Christmas Day last year and reported her boy, Amir Wright, was not breathing, according to the prosecutor.

Tomlin told the dispatcher that she had fed both of the twins bottles and put them down for a nap before laying down herself. She woke up a couple of hours later with soiled blankets and discovered Amir was not breathing, a prosecutor said.

Greensboro police spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said emergency responders performed CPR on the baby, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigators noted Amir was “skin and bones and (they) could see where his joints were visible,” the prosecutor said during Tuesday’s court hearing. “His brother was very malnourished and was suffering from a low heart rate and hypothermia.”

Doctors told authorities that the surviving twin also was near death because of malnutrition.

Tomlin was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with two counts of felony child abuse with serious injury. Camberari said the murder charge was added on Monday after further police investigation.

Investigators found minimal food and no fresh formula at Tomlin’s apartment at 4011 McIntosh St., prosecutors said. A woman who identified herself as Tomlin’s sister told the judge at Tuesday's court hearing that she had packed up the babies' food and taken it to the hospital that Christmas night.

Tomlin gave birth to the twins, which were premature, just two days after she moved to North Carolina from Ohio last July, according to the prosecutor. He said the twins weighed 4.5 pounds at birth and that THC — a compound found in marijuana — was detected in their system at the time. The boys were just 5 pounds — half a pound heavier — five months later.

It’s unknown where the children were born, but Cone Health spokesman Doug Allred said newborns are not routinely tested for THC or any illicit drugs. Babies are tested under certain circumstances, he added, including when the mother indicates she has used drugs or when complications or behavior indicates drug use.

The prosecutor also said Tomlin had a history of Child Protective Services being involved with her other children in Ohio. He did not elaborate.

Tomlin’s court-appointed attorney did not return an email seeking comment.

In the case involving the 7-year-old, Jeremy Lajuan Whitehurst was charged Monday with felony intentional child abuse with serious physical injury and felony assault by strangulation. He already faced March 18 charges of felony intentional child abuse with serious physical injury and felony first-degree kidnapping.

Whitehurst, 31, is accused of manually strangling the child on March 17, resulting in loss of vision, according to court records. He was supervising the child as the mother’s boyfriend.

The previous charges stem from Feb. 1, when Whitehurst is accused of holding the child’s mother “in involuntary servitude” and “terrorizing” her.

On that date, Whitehurst, 31, also is accused of assaulting the 7-year-old. Court documents note that a month after the assault, the child had scarring on the lower back and abdomen, a swollen right eye and a chipped tooth with bruising around the mouth.

Whitehurst’s attorney did not return a phone message Wednesday seeking comment.