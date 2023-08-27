Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers has released photos of a suspect in the Aug. 24 slaying of a woman in the Adams Farm development, and says the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

Rogers said the suspect appears to be in his mid-20s and stands 6’ to 6’4” tall. He has a slender build, and was seen driving a white Chevrolet Colorado with a white camper top covering the bed.

Police have found the vehicle, but not the suspect, and are warning people not to approach him but to call 911 if they see him.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect is wanted in the death of a woman on Aug. 24 in the 5600 block of Wellsley Drive West.

The woman’s niece was seriously injured. The names of the two victims have not been released.

When deputies responded, they found that the woman had died. The niece was taken to a local hospital and was described afterwards as being in stable condition.

Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone with information to call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or Detective D. Duncan at 336-641-5968.