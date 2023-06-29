Greensboro residents talked Thursday about their neighbors Lane and Thomas Gillie, the father and son who lived at 5100 Bayberry Lane.

Greensboro police say Thomas Jackson Gillie, 22, is the suspect in the fatal shooting of his father, Douglas Lane Gillie Jr., 62, which occurred before he was arrested and charged with fatally shooting two men and wounding a man and woman in Kernersville.

“This is a quiet neighborhood,” said Steve McMillan, who lives on Bayberry Lane in Greensboro. “Lane Gillie and his son were usually out in the yard doing yard work or working on their cars.”

Riley said Lane Gillie had lived all his life in the family house, which was one of the first built in the neighborhood and was previously owned by Lane’s father.

In the driveway at 5100 Bayberry Lane were a black and green mustang, a red pickup truck and a military-issue Humvee, as well as a trailer full of tires parked in the driveway. McMillan said they also had a Camaro, which was missing.

McMillan said he was asleep at 1:30 a.m. when the police showed up next door to investigate the Gillie house.

Another neighbor, Debbie Riley, said police gave neighbors time to sleep before starting to canvas the neighborhood at 7 a.m., and that she was shocked by what had happened.

When she would encounter father and son outdoors, she had to initiate conversation, she said, but that they were "very nice people" and that Thomas was "polite."