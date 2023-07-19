GREENSBORO — Two men have died and another man is in critical condition after a shooting late Tuesday night, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Kristopher Wilson, 38, and Victor Banks, 37, died of their injuries, police said.

There is no suspect information and police are not releasing any additional details at this time.

Officers responded at 11:45 p.m. to the shooting in the 4000 block of McIntosh Street. No other details were immediately released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

— This is a developing story.