GREENSBORO — A man and a woman arrested Thursday on charges of human trafficking and promoting prostitution were each jailed in Greensboro on $1 million bond, according to online booking records.

Lisset Culpepper, 39, and Christian Barrera Valadez, 26, were arrested at a home in the 3500 block of Fiesta Drive, records show. They were also charged with conspiracy and with aiding and abetting.

The Greensboro Police Department is unable to comment on the arrests or details of the case because of an ongoing investigation, a spokeswoman said Friday.

According to state laws: “A person commits the offense of human trafficking when that person (i) knowingly or in reckless disregard of the consequences of the action recruits, entices, harbors, transports, provides, or obtains by any means another person with the intent that the other person be held in involuntary servitude or sexual servitude or (ii) willfully or in reckless disregard of the consequences of the action causes a minor to be held in involuntary servitude or sexual servitude.”

According to the city’s website, human trafficking victims may present the following behaviors:

Acts fearful, anxious, submissive, tense, or paranoid

Unusually afraid or anxious around law enforcement

Avoids eye contact

Has very little personal property

Not in control of their identification documents or money

Does not know where they are or what city they are in

Claims to be just visiting the area with an inability to clarify where they are living

Does not have access to healthcare

Shows signs of physical abuse, physical restraint or confinement

Always accompanied by someone and unable to speak for themselves

Authorities ask anyone who suspects human trafficking in the community to report it to Crime Stoppers by calling 336-373-1000.