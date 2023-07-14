GREENSBORO — A man and a woman arrested Thursday on charges of human trafficking and promoting prostitution were each jailed in Greensboro on $1 million bond, according to online booking records.
Lisset Culpepper, 39, and Christian Barrera Valadez, 26, were arrested at a home in the 3500 block of Fiesta Drive, records show. They were also charged with conspiracy and with aiding and abetting.
The Greensboro Police Department is unable to comment on the arrests or details of the case because of an ongoing investigation, a spokeswoman said Friday.
According to state laws: “A person commits the offense of human trafficking when that person (i) knowingly or in reckless disregard of the consequences of the action recruits, entices, harbors, transports, provides, or obtains by any means another person with the intent that the other person be held in involuntary servitude or sexual servitude or (ii) willfully or in reckless disregard of the consequences of the action causes a minor to be held in involuntary servitude or sexual servitude.”
People are also reading…
According to the city’s website, human trafficking victims may present the following behaviors:
- Acts fearful, anxious, submissive, tense, or paranoid
- Unusually afraid or anxious around law enforcement
- Avoids eye contact
- Has very little personal property
- Not in control of their identification documents or money
- Does not know where they are or what city they are in
- Claims to be just visiting the area with an inability to clarify where they are living
- Does not have access to healthcare
- Shows signs of physical abuse, physical restraint or confinement
- Always accompanied by someone and unable to speak for themselves
Authorities ask anyone who suspects human trafficking in the community to report it to Crime Stoppers by calling 336-373-1000.