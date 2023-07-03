UPDATE (July 3): Police say Darrin Lamont Dennis, 40, has succumbed to his injuries. His death is being investigated as a homicide, which is the city's 33rd in 2023, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

---------------------------------------------------------------

GREENSBORO — One person was hospitalized after a shooting late Sunday night.

Officers responded at 11:18 p.m. Sunday to the 2100 block of Randall Street and located the gunshot victim, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

While investigating the shooting, officers closed Willow Road between Barksdale Drive and Rosetta Road. Police have not released any information about the victim or that person's condition.

Police also have not released any details about any potential suspects or about what may have led to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.