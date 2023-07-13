GREENSBORO — A 20-year-old man has died and another person is in critical but stable condition after an assault Wednesday, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers located Shiquan Dean Deon Alston near the intersection of Jolson and Pinnix streets. Alston and a second injured person found at the scene were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, police said.

Alston's death marks the city's 37th homicide of 2023.

Police did not say how Alston and the other person were injured or provide any details about potential suspects or what may have led to the assault. The approximate time of the assault also was not provided.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.