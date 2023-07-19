GREENSBORO — It's a grim milestone no one wanted to reach. The city's number of homicides in 2023 now stands at 41 — the total for all of 2022.

And for two more families, there's a loss that can't be replaced.

Kristopher Wilson, 38, and Victor Banks, 37, died after a shooting at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of McIntosh Street, police said. Another man wounded in the shooting remained in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.

"We've lost so many people," said Irish Spencer, who founded Families Against Senseless Killings in 2016 after her son, Tre, was shot and killed in Greensboro while trying to diffuse an altercation.

With too many fatal confrontations taking place, Spencer wants to ask: "Was it something so horrible that they deserve to die?"

Spencer was among a group of community representatives who, along with city officials, attended Police Chief John Thompson's "call to action" earlier this month at police headquarters to talk about the increase in homicides.

"I would like to see people take back their neighborhoods," Spencer said. "I'd like to see us have more frequent discussions about putting programs in place. I'm tired of the red tape to get things done — and I'm more tired of the yellow tape that goes up around a crime scene."

Spencer said there's an urgent need for neighborhood leaders to step up and bring back neighborhood watch programs.

"Sometimes we forget the old way is the good way," she said. "Not everyone carries a gun, but everyone carries feelings. We need to have courageous conversations."

Spencer said the community needs to keep the momentum going in an effort to save the lives of people who are being taken too soon. She wants to talk with leaders who can quickly make "yes or no" decisions that can help residents reduce violence in their neighborhoods.

"I need a decision-makers meeting," she said, "and I would be glad to lead it."

City Councilman Hugh Holston also attended the police chief's call to action and is eager to see the community get involved.

"I fully support Chief Thompson for having a call to action and for being transparent enough to say we can't do this alone," Holston said. "It's not something we're going to police our way out of."

Holston said residents need to help drive the changes they want to see.

"We've got to get reengaged," Holston said Wednesday. "We don't know our neighbors anymore."

Holston said the city is looking at how to actively support local organizations that have "boots on the ground" in neighborhoods experiencing violence. He also expects the city will look at economic development efforts, how to better leverage technology to deter crime and how to reach young people earlier about ways to resolve conflicts without weapons.

"We're looking at everything," Holston said. "It's not going to be easy getting out of this. We have to find ways to invest in each other. We've got to connect and get back to basics."