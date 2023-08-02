EDEN — Sunday’s fatal shooting of a doctor at a park in Eden underscores a serious and persistent problem with domestic abuse in society, advocates for abuse victims say. And children of adults in abusive relationships often bear the scars — even when they aren’t physically hurt themselves.

Dr. Gwendolyn Lavonne Riddick, 40, an OB-GYN at UNC Women’s Health in Eden, was shot multiple times about 2:30 p.m. in a parking lot at Freedom Park. The father of her young son, John Michael Powell, 35, of Newport News, Va., was arrested as he tried to flee the scene and has been charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

The 3-year-old son witnessed the shooting, which Eden police said stemmed from an ongoing domestic dispute. The boy was not physically injured.

Rockingham officials said they had no knowledge of a restraining order or protective order filed against Powell by Riddick in Rockingham County.

The majority of domestic violence takes place behind closed doors and is hidden from the public and victims’ families and friends, said Chrissy Griffin, director of operations for Help, Incorporated: Center Against Violence, a full-service agency in Wentworth that links victims of domestic abuse with the justice system, counselors, shelters and other resources.

But spouses or domestic partners who face physical threats — the vast majority of them are women — do sometimes file formal complaints designed to block abusers from coming near them.

Between July 1, 2022, and June 30, Rockingham County victims took out 389 such protective orders through Help Inc., Griffin said, explaining that more were processed through the Circuit Court Clerk’s office.

Catherine Johnson is the director of the Guilford County Family Justice Center, a “’one-stop shop’ for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and elder abuse.”

From the beginning of this year to Aug. 1, the center has helped victims obtain 1,107 restraining orders. That puts them on a somewhat slower pace than last year when they helped with 2,689 restraining orders, which Johnson said is “a lot.”

But the Guilford center has also had “several record-setting months” this year in terms of the number of victims seeking help, with 7,353 individuals to date, a pace that will match last year’s total of 12,866.

In Rockingham County, Riddick’s death likely will spark an increase in calls to Help Inc. from women seeking to flee abusive situations, Griffin said.

Help Inc. assists women by guiding them in making a holistic plan to get to safety. Sometimes that means transferring them away from a county shelter to a facility hours away where security is stronger, Griffin said.

“We help women put a plan together so there are safety measures in place,’’ Griffin said. “Women have a system set up so people know when you need help.’’

Help Inc. had recently talked to the city about organizing a special walk in October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The venue discussed? Freedom Park, the scene of Riddick’s shooting.

“One of the things that is still bothering me is that this was 2 o’clock on a Sunday in a park,’’ Griffin said. “It just shows that sometimes abusers do not care who is around or what is going on.”

Griffin had considered taking her own child to the park’s splash pad that afternoon, in fact, but made other plans that spared her child from being exposed to violence.

“But I worry about children who might have been there who have heard a parent threaten another with a gun in their homes ... the kind of fear this will put in them,’’ Griffin said.

“Everyone deserves to be safe, safe at home, and we would hope we would be safe anywhere we go.’’

The most grave trauma comes to children who witness violent crimes against their own family members, Griffin and other experts said.

“It robs them of their innocence, then they can become afraid of everyone. In this case, the little boy loves his mom and his dad in different ways, but he’s lost both of them.’’