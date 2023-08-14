A Whitsett woman is facing multiple charges in an alleged sexual exploitation of a 17-year-old girl, including “human trafficking a child victim,” according to her arrest warrants.
Ashley Christine Greene, 36, is jailed on a $500,000 bond after she was arrested earlier this week. The date of offense is listed on her arrest warrants as June 6, 2022.
Greene is charged with the following felonies:
- One count of human trafficking of a child victim, “by photographing and posting the minor victim on commercial sex advertisements,” the arrest warrant states.
- One count of promote prostitution or advance prostitution, “where a minor engaged in prostitution and arrange a situation in which the minor may practice prostitution.”
- Nine counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor by “posing unclothed together and in various states of undress on a bed in a manner to elicit sexual activity.”
Greene was appointed a public defender. Her next court date is Aug. 31, according to online jail records.
