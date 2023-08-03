GREENSBORO — Police are investigating the homicide of a woman found dead Wednesday morning inside a building on South Church Street.

Tiffany Holmes–Williams, 32, died of a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers were notified just after 7 a.m. that a body was found inside a building at 106 S. Church St., which is located near the former News & Record building at 200 E. Market St. Police have contacted next-of-kin for Holmes-Williams, who was experiencing homelessness, a department spokesman said Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

— This is a developing story.