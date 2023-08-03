GREENSBORO — Police are investigating the homicide of a woman found dead Wednesday morning inside a building on South Church Street.

Tiffany Holmes–Williams, 32, died of a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers were notified just after 7 a.m. that a body was found inside a building at 106 S. Church St., which is located near the former News & Record building at 200 E. Market St. Police have contacted next-of-kin for Holmes-Williams, who was experiencing homelessness, a department spokesman said Thursday.

Berkshire Hathaway, the multinational conglomerate owned by Warren Buffett, retained the building when it sold the newspaper in January 2020.

Since then, the lot has been viewed as a blight on the city as weeds have taken over, and downtown observers noted homeless people in the area.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.