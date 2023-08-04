GREENSBORO — Police arrested a 62-year-old woman Thursday and charged her with two counts of assault on a child under 12.

Kimberly Cox Jennings was jailed on the misdemeanor offenses after officers responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to Sedgefield Garden Apartments in the 3800 block of West Avenue about an assault, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

“Upon arrival, officers made contact with two juvenile victims and their parents. Through the investigation, it was determined that an assault had occurred,” police said in the news release.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.