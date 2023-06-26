GREENSBORO — Forty-six years ago, Greensboro’s Glenwood neighborhood was the site of the Guilford Native American Association’s first ever pow-wow.

As Jennifer Revels Baxter recalls, there wasn’t really any money to put it on, and it was a far cry from the massive annual pow-wows the organization holds these days up in Jaycee Park.

“But we wanted to celebrate being together, celebrate that traditional part of who we are,” she said.

That same spirit was behind an event held in Glenwood on Friday night, when Greensboro artist Tamra Hunt, a member of the Lumbee tribe, unveiled a new crosswalk mural she created at the intersection of Neal and Hunt streets in Glenwood.

Hunt created the mural with support from Creative Greensboro’s Neighborhood Arts Program. Depicting elements of a sun symbol, an eagle feather and a braid, it celebrates themes from the stories shared with her by Native Americans who lived in the Glenwood neighborhood.

Some American Indians continue to live in the Glenwood neighborhood, but the concentration in that particular neighborhood was greater some decades ago, according to Daphine Strickland, a local elder and community advocate who is both Lumbee and Tuscarora.

She said a noticeable number of Native Americans from other areas, many of them Lumbee, started coming to Greensboro in the late 1960s, in search of jobs and opportunities. Some of the first families, she said, settled on Asheboro Street, with the population center later shifting down to the Glenwood neighborhood.

Word of mouth and family connections played a role in where people settled, but so did economics and racism.

Native Americans and other people of color struggled to find someone willing to sell them a house in many neighborhoods. With the white flight that was going on from the Glenwood neighborhood at the time, finding a place to live there was easier, Strickland said.

The Guilford Native American Association came into being when American Indians living in the area became concerned about the high school dropout rates among youth coming from rural tribal communities to the city.

The organization worked to make things better for children, teens and families. One of those projects was convincing the city to give them some dilapidated houses in the city, to fix up. They hired Native American workers and turned over the homes to local Native residents, some of whom are still living in those homes today.

Strickland said that these days, with a little more money and freedom of choice, many of the Native Americans who once lived in Glenwood have picked homes on Greensboro’s edges or farther out in Guilford County, due to having rural sensibilities and desire for more land and space.

But former Glenwood resident Tonya Sotelo echoed others at Friday’s gathering in invoking the sense of community she felt in the neighborhood.

“Going to everybody’s house, it was like family,” said Sotelo, who is Lumbee. “It seems like I raised a bunch of Native American kids before I even had kids.”

Those close ties, she said, have resulted in her daughter picking on her when they try to complete a circuit of the vendors at the annual Guilford Native pow-wow.

“She’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, it takes us two hours to get around because you know everybody,’” Sotelo said.