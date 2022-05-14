 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crowd gathers in downtown Greensboro for 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rally

GREENSBORO — A crowd gathered downtown Saturday as part of rallies held across the country to protest the potential overturning of a landmark Supreme Court case that granted women a constitutional right to an abortion.

A draft opinion of the Supreme Court recently leaked to the public suggested the court's conservative majority is looking to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade decision. Groups organized to hold a "day of action in support of abortion access and reproductive freedom" in about 200 locations across the country, including Greensboro and Winston-Salem in the Triad.

Women shared stories about why they had an abortion, fears of a return to back-alley abortions like before Roe v. Wade and concerns that other rights, such as gay marriage and access to contraception, could also come under attack.

They carried signs with messages such as: "My body, my choices, my rights," and "Fight like a girl - love" and "Don't like abortion? Don't get one."

The Supreme Court's official ruling could come later this month or in June.

A crowd gathered downtown Greensboro on Saturday to support a woman's right to abortion. It was one of about 200 rallies expected to be held across the country on Saturday, including one in Winston-Salem.
A crowd gathered in downtown Greensboro on Saturday as part of a "Bans Off Our Bodies" rally to protest the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, which granted a constitutional right to abortion.
A "Save Roe" banner was among the signs at a rally Saturday in downtown Greensboro.
