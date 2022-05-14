Crowd gathers in downtown Greensboro for 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rally

GREENSBORO — A crowd gathered downtown Saturday as part of rallies held across the country to protest the potential overturning of a landmark Supreme Court case that granted women a constitutional right to an abortion.

A draft opinion of the Supreme Court recently leaked to the public suggested the court's conservative majority is looking to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade decision. Groups organized to hold a "day of action in support of abortion access and reproductive freedom" in about 200 locations across the country, including Greensboro and Winston-Salem in the Triad.

Women shared stories about why they had an abortion, fears of a return to back-alley abortions like before Roe v. Wade and concerns that other rights, such as gay marriage and access to contraception, could also come under attack.

They carried signs with messages such as: "My body, my choices, my rights," and "Fight like a girl - love" and "Don't like abortion? Don't get one."

The Supreme Court's official ruling could come later this month or in June.