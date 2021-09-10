Crowds return to downtown Greensboro for first day of 2021 N.C. Folk Festival

Walking up Market Street, toward the setting sun, a few words of Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Going to Come” could be made out over the hum of food truck generators. The source of the singing was just up ahead, at the Old Courthouse Stage.

There, multiple performers collaborated to present “Songs of Hope & Justice.”

At the Lee Wrangler Stage, UNCG Old Time Ensemble led a community jam session to get the festival going. One fiddler played “potatoes”: a series of warm up notes that set the tempo, then the others joined in.

As the UNCG group played, other members of the community showed up with their instruments, swelling the group to more than 50 people. Most were string players, but there was also one person playing “old time” bassoon, as someone else jokingly referred to it.

Old Time Ensemble member Laurel Meitrodt said she is classically trained on the violin and that playing with the UNCG Old Time group has opened up “a whole new world” for her.

Meitrodt said she’s attended the festival before, but she never imagined she would be there as a performer.

“It’s surreal,” she said. “I can’t quite believe it yet.”

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.