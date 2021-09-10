Crowds return to downtown Greensboro for first day of 2021 N.C. Folk Festival

GREENSBORO — The sound of a fiddle and the smell of cinnamon donuts ushered in the 2021 North Carolina Folk Festival at the Lee Wrangler stage in downtown early Friday evening.
The sun was warm. The breeze was cool. The sky was blue.
“It’s probably the best weather we’ve ever had,” said Mayor Nancy Vaughan, comparing this weekend to those of past folk festivals in her opening remarks.
Last year, the annual festival was held virtually due to COVID-19. It’s back again in-person featuring free outdoor concerts in the heart of Greensboro once more. The music will continue Saturday and Sunday.
“If you are in close quarters, please wear a mask,” Vaughan told attendees.
The festival has added some COVID-19 safeguards, such as providing touchless hand sanitation stations throughout the site.
The annual multicultural festival that celebrates roots and heritage this year features about 35 performers, with a wide range of music genres from hip-hop and funk to Southern rock and tango.
Friday’s headliner, the Americana and bluegrass performer Molly Tuttle, was set to take the stage at 8:45 p.m., but there was plenty of music to precede her.
The Afro-Brazilian band Caique Vidal and Batuque drew a big crowd for their 6:15 performance at the Townebank Stage at LeBauer Park. More than half of that audience was up on their feet and willing to shimmy some.
Walking up Market Street, toward the setting sun, a few words of Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Going to Come” could be made out over the hum of food truck generators. The source of the singing was just up ahead, at the Old Courthouse Stage.
There, multiple performers collaborated to present “Songs of Hope & Justice.”
At the Lee Wrangler Stage, UNCG Old Time Ensemble led a community jam session to get the festival going. One fiddler played “potatoes”: a series of warm up notes that set the tempo, then the others joined in.
As the UNCG group played, other members of the community showed up with their instruments, swelling the group to more than 50 people. Most were string players, but there was also one person playing “old time” bassoon, as someone else jokingly referred to it.
Old Time Ensemble member Laurel Meitrodt said she is classically trained on the violin and that playing with the UNCG Old Time group has opened up “a whole new world” for her.
Meitrodt said she’s attended the festival before, but she never imagined she would be there as a performer.
“It’s surreal,” she said. “I can’t quite believe it yet.”
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.